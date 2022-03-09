Advertise
NWS confirms tornado caused Wednesday morning south Alabama damage

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service Office out of Birmingham has confirmed that damage in parts of south Alabama Wednesday morning was caused by a low end EF-1 tornado.

An NWS survey team found damage consistent with a tornado of that intensity near Clayton in Barbour County. The surveys are ongoing and NWS is still evaluating the damage.

Meanwhile, Barbour County are cleaning up following the severe storms that moved through the area. Some reported the storms rolling in around 4:30 a.m., with the worst damage along Highway 30, southeast of Clayton. Several trees are down, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage to homes.

There is significant structural damage at the Cooper Farms & Construction location. A pickup truck at that location was flipped on its side, along with damage to farm equipment and grain bins.

Residents in Barbour County are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
Residents in Barbour County are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
“All of a sudden, I heard everything falling everywhere, trash cans falling. And, I told my wife, ‘I hear it coming, I hear it coming,’” Clayton resident John Earl Marshal told WSFA 12 News photojournalist Jeff Harrison.

John said several trees are down on his property. They are working to remove them.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

