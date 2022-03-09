Advertise
Reports: Chernobyl off electrical grid, same personnel working there for almost two weeks

FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part of the Soviet missile defense early-warning radar network, seen behind a radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine, on Nov. 22, 2018. The IAEA also had on Tuesday expressed concern about the treatment of Chernobyl’s 210 personnel, who have been working there since the day before Russia took over the site on Feb. 24. It called for the staff to be rotated out. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Chernobyl, a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Russian control, has been cut off from the Ukrainian power grid.

Emergency generators are now supplying backup power, the Associated Press reported. The diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday that radioactive substances could be released from the nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, according to reports by Reuters and Sky News.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity is damaged and called for a cease-fire to allow for repairs. It is not known what caused the damage to the power line, the Associated Press report.

Chernobyl, the site of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster in 1986, is located in an exclusion zone and includes decommissioned reactors and radioactive waste facilities. The site stores spent nuclear fuel, which must be kept cool.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that it has lost contact with the plant’s safeguard monitoring systems.

The IAEA also had on Tuesday expressed concern about the treatment of Chernobyl’s 210 personnel, who have been working there since the day before Russia took over the site on Feb. 24. It called for the staff to be rotated out.

“Their capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure is among the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security,” the IAEA said.

(CNN, RUSSIA 24, PRESS SERVICE OF UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES, STATE EMERG SERVICES OF UKRAINE, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS, LATVIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

