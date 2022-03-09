Advertise
Southern Living names Auburn among South’s best college towns

Auburn Mural
Auburn Mural(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Southern Living has ranked Auburn 3 out of 20 on its list of the South’s Best College Towns 2022.

The article highlights Auburn’s flourishing food scene - even mentioning two reputable restaurants in the college town. It also talked about the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner.

We give a huge War Eagle to that! Southern Living ranked Chapel Hill, North Carolina at number two and University of Georgia at number one.

Read more about the best southern college towns HERE.

