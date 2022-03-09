Southern Living names Auburn among South’s best college towns

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Southern Living has ranked Auburn 3 out of 20 on its list of the South’s Best College Towns 2022.

The article highlights Auburn’s flourishing food scene - even mentioning two reputable restaurants in the college town. It also talked about the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner.

Called the “loveliest village on the Plains,” the Alabama town attracts attention these days for its burgeoning food scene, which celebrates everything from slow-smoked brisket at Bow & Arrow to steamed bao buns at The Irritable Bao. And you can’t talk about Auburn without mentioning its penchant for rolling Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper after any home victory. Homesick Tigers can even catch a glimpse of the beloved block at any given moment via a live web stream.

We give a huge War Eagle to that! Southern Living ranked Chapel Hill, North Carolina at number two and University of Georgia at number one.

