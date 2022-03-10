Advertise
Alabama gas prices hit a record $4.13 per gallon

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. and Alabama hit a record Thursday.
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. and Alabama hit a record Thursday.(Live 5/File)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The average price of gasoline in the U.S. and Alabama hit a record Thursday.

On Thursday, AAA reported the average price for gas across the state was $4.13 per gallon, up almost 9 cents from Wednesday’s prices. Thursday’s price was a new record in Alabama.

Meanwhile, the national prices at the pump also hit a new record. AAA reported the national average hit $4.31 per gallon on Thursday. That’s up almost 7 cents from Wednesday’s average.

AAA reports the average prices at the pump in these metro areas:

  • Auburn- $4.12 per gallon
  • Dothan- $4.16 per gallon
  • Montgomery- $4.16 per gallon

The average price for diesel also hit a new record in the state and nationally on Thursday. According to AAA, the average price for diesel in Alabama is $5.02 per gallon, and the national average is $5.05 per gallon.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported. Biden acknowledged Americans would feel pain, too - at the pump.

