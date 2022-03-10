Auburn to face Texas A&M in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals

TAMPA, Fla. (WSFA) - On day two of the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Tampa, Florida, the Auburn Tigers finally found out who they will be facing in the quarterfinals on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

After the game went to overtime between Florida and Texas A&M, the Aggies pulled out a win with 0.4 seconds left on the clock to advance and face the number one seed in the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn and TAMU played on Feb. 12 of the regular season, where the Tigers won by 17 points. Walker Kessler registered his second triple double during that game.

Asked Bruce Pearl what the team reaction was when they found out they were playing Texas A&M. More later on @wsfa12news @wsfa12sports pic.twitter.com/CIin25JrYT — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) March 10, 2022

“I’ve always said in tournaments that the hardest game to win’s the first one, so this will be the hardest one for us to win,” said Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

The Tigers held a shoot around at an undisclosed location nearby Amalie Arena on Friday.

Here's your first look at Auburn in Tampa! The team held a shoot around in Tampa today. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/7hILKpGNRF — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) March 10, 2022

Alabama will be facing Vanderbilt at 8pm in the second round. Vandy is coming off a win against Georgia, a game where Scotty Pippen Jr. led his team with 14 points. He told reporters after the game that Alabama is a beatable team and they wanted to face Alabama tonight. The Tide won against Vandy on Feb. 22nd, beating the Dores by two points.

