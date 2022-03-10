Delays on I-85 near Perry Hill after multi-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing major delays.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right lane, right shoulder and left shoulder. Motorists traveling through this area are advised to take caution.

Major Crash on I-85 SB @ MP 5.2 before Exit 4 Perry Hill Rd in Montgomery . Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/PxePK4MWLz — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) March 10, 2022

Cameras provided by ALDOT show several vehicles are involved and a significant backup in the area.

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

