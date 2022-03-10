Advertise
Delays on I-85 near Perry Hill after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing major delays.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is causing major delays.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right lane, right shoulder and left shoulder. Motorists traveling through this area are advised to take caution.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show several vehicles are involved and a significant backup in the area.

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

