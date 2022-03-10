Former MPD officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bail revocation stayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith will not have to report to prison just yet after the judge who oversaw his 2020 manslaughter conviction issued a stay.

Smith, 29, was ordered to begin his sentence within 10 days of a ruling last Friday after his bail was revoked. However, on Tuesday, retired Dale County Circuit Judge Philip McLauchlin, who is presiding over the case, stayed that revocation while Smith’s latest appeal makes its way to the state Supreme Court.

Following McLauchlin’s order, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said, “We have fought for justice in this case since day one. Despite all the roadblocks that have been placed in front of us we have eventually won every court battle. It is way past time for this convicted murderer to go to prison and we will not stop pushing until he is behind bars where he is supposed to be.”

Smith was sentenced to 14 years in January 2020 but has served little time while appealing his conviction.

He was on duty when he fatally shot 59-year-old Gregory Gunn while patrolling on McElvey Street at about 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2016.

Smith was initially charged with murder, but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Smith resigned from the Montgomery Police Department after his conviction.

