MPD reports 42% decrease in violent crime from January to February

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Violent crime is on the decline in the capital city, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

After a violent start to 2022, MPD reports a 42% decrease in violent crime between the first two months of the year.

Contributing to the decline so far this year from January to February is homicides. According to MPD, eight people were murdered in January while three were murdered in February. However, homicides are not the only act of violent crime on a downward trajectory.

“We’re collectively looking at the homicides, the felonies, the sex cases, robbery aggravated assaults, domestic violence assaults,” interim Police Chief Ramona Harris said. “That’s the number that we look at for the total violent crime decrease.”

MPD is also reporting a decline compared to this same time last year.

“From February of last year to February of this year, when we calculated the numbers, that’s going to still be a 17.4% decrease,” Harris said.

Harris contributes the decline to the proactiveness of the police department.

“We’ve seen an increase in proactiveness with the police officers going out there and making a lot of good arrests. Also, pulling weapons off the street. So far this year we’ve impounded about 279 firearms so far,” Harris said.

“We put a lot of focus on training going into this 2022 year. Officer safety, officer wellness, recruitment and retention, and our community-related goals focus on reducing gun violence and also community outreach,” Harris said.

Still though, 47 people have been shot this year in addition to the 11 who have been murdered.

“We certainly thank God and celebrate the 42% reduction. We want to see it reduced even more,” said Keith Moore, director of Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention.

Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention has hosted several community roundtables to address crime. Moore said the community engagement has helped, but the work is not over.

“We are not letting up,” Moore said. “We are by no means going to rest and think that we’ve accomplished the mission because any life lost is a challenge to the whole safety and security of our community.”

Montgomery residents are invited to join Moore for community roundtables this month.

March 10 at 5 p.m. - King Hill Community Center, 814 E. Claremont Ave.

March 17 at 5 p.m. - Willie Cook Community Center, 6050 Woodley Circle.

March 24 at 5 p.m. - Newtown Community Center, 1756 N. Decatur St.

A Zoom option will be available for those who would like to join by video or audio call. To join via Zoom follow this link. The meeting ID is: 835 8852 7597.

In addition to the roundtables, the Office of Violence Prevention will hold prayer in-gathering meetings the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.