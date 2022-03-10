Much nicer this afternoon, rain returns Friday-Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Any shower activity will end by 10-11 a.m. at the latest with sunshine likely for our afternoon today as drier air works its way in from the northwest. Warmer air will accompany the drier air with highs in the upper 60s today.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. (WSFA 12 News)

A quiet night will give way to a mostly quiet Friday. Sun and clouds mixed for much of the day with a chance of scattered showers developing in spots. Highs tomorrow will likely be up in the lower 70s.

Then comes our major storm system set to take us back to the heart of winter...

A round of heavy rain and storms is likely Friday night as very cold air pours in behind. (WSFA 12 News)

Expect showers and some thunderstorms to return and expand in coverage during the evening and overnight as a powerful cold front accelerates across the Deep South. The threat for stronger storms does exist with this system, especially in our southern counties. Isolated damaging wind gusts would be the main concern, but the tornado threat isn’t zero either.

Heavy rain is also very possible as this system swings through. Flooding is unlikely due to the quick nature of the rain. We expect it to end before sunrise Saturday.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are likely Friday night and much of Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

As the rain ends, a significant blast of cold air will invade Alabama. Temps bottom out in the middle 30s by Saturday morning with northerly winds really cranking. Gusts of 25-35 are likely Friday night and much of Saturday.

Highs on Saturday only rebound into the mid-40s even with plentiful afternoon sunshine. That wind will keep things feeling like it’s in the 30s all day long.

A 3-morning blast of cold air this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It gets even colder Saturday night with the mercury dropping into the middle 20s. We are forecasting a tie of the record low for Sunday -- 24° is the record low for March 13th in Montgomery. That kind of cold is unusual in mid-March, and we suggest protecting plants, pets and pipes. Saturday night will be a hard, killing freeze for the entirety of Central Alabama.

Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temps rising into the upper 50s by Sunday and then into the 60s to start next week. We do get another morning around or just a touch below freezing on Monday, but that’s it for frost and freeze concerns.

Rain is a good bet at some point between next Monday night and Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday and Monday will be dry with sunshine and a few clouds, but another system will bring rain and perhaps some thunderstorms to the region Monday night through Wednesday. That entire period won’t be wet, but it will likely rain for a portion of that timeframe.

Severe weather and overly heavy rainfall are currently not in the forecast for this system fortunately, but we’ll adjust things as necessary.

