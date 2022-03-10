Advertise
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning

Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that multiple shots had been fired into a home.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home and vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Jones Street where they found multiple spent rifle ammunition casings in the roadway. Investigators determined the suspect/s fired into the home, as well as into an unoccupied vehicle.

Five people were inside the residence at the time of the incident, including three children. No injuries were reported, however.

A motive is unclear, but investigators believe the shooting was an “isolated, targeted incident” and that it did not appear there was a threat to the general public.

Law enforcement continues to work with the victims in an effort to solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

