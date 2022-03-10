Advertise
Pearl a semifinalist for Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year award

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is vying for yet another award after taking the Tigers to the top of the basketball rankings and ending the regular season as the AP No. 4 team.

Pearl, who is already the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year, has a chance to snag the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award after being named a finalist Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Pearl led the Tigers to their first-ever No. 1 national ranking in both national polls, a program-record 15 conference regular-season wins, an outright SEC regular-season championship title (first since 1999), a 19-game win streak, the program’s third all-time No. 1 SEC Tournament seed, an undefeated 16-0 season on their home court at Neville Arena and their fourth 25+ win season in the last five years.

Pearl’s competition including Mark Adams of Texas Tech, John Calipari of Kentucky, Ed Cooley of Providence, Scott Drew of Baylor, Steve Forbes of Wake Forest, Greg Gard of Wisconsin, Tommy Lloyd of Arizona, Matt McMahon of Murray State and Kelvin Sampson of Houston.

Pearl was previously named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Coach of the Year back in 1995 while at Southern Indiana. More recently, he was The Sporting News Coach of the Year in 2006 while at Tennessee.

