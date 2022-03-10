Advertise
Permitless concealed carry bill heads to governor’s desk

Alabama lawmakers have passed legislation to eliminate the requirement of a state permit to...
Alabama lawmakers have passed legislation to eliminate the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers have passed legislation to eliminate the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for signature into law.

The permitless carry proposal was championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

Opponents, including state sheriffs and others in law enforcement, said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Shane Stringer, says permits will still be needed on certain instances.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

