Prattville Christian celebrates 2nd consecutive state title with school

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Last Friday, Prattville Christian Academy girls celebrated winning its second consecutive state title in basketball. On Wednesday, the Panthers were finally able to celebrate with the rest of their school, creating yet another memorable memory.

“This whole celebration has been super fun and uplifting and encouraging for the hard work that we did,” said senior guard Ella Jane Connell.

This year, PCA set the school mark with a 36-1 record. They finished it off with an overtime win over Susan Moore last Friday in Birmingham.

“Honestly, it’s a dream,” said Connell. “We’ve been thinking about this since last year, and it’s been a goal of ours, obviously. So, it feels really good to have accomplished that.

“The first one last year was special, no doubt about it. It was kinda like a Cinderella-type run,” said PCA head coach Jason Roberson. “I think this one...36-1...back-to-back...doesn’t get much better than that.”

The players were seated on the court while students and parents filled the stands around them, much like on gamedays. The stands cheered as the players were announced one-by-one and brought out into the middle of the floor.

Afterwards, the players broke down the team huddle one last time with their team motto of “Leave no Doubt.”

“We talked about that throughout the year and our ladies are extremely consistent with their commitment and work ethic, so it was really just a fun season for sure,” said Roberson.

After students and parents emptied the gym, the players remained, taking pictures and cutting down the nets - a perfect end to the season.

“It’s really special, because these are the nets we shoot on every single day in practice, and it’s in this gym that we’ve been able to put in the work, and so it’s awesome,” said sophomore guard Avery Rogers.

The players laughed and hugged as a team one final time, but coach Roberson says the hunt is already one for a three-peat.

