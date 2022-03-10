Sewell votes to secure millions of dollars for local projects in government budget bill

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she voted to approve more than $8 million in the appropriations government funding package that passed the House Wednesday, money that will help her constituents.

Sewell voted to secure more than $8.3 million for Community Project Funding for the state’s 7th Congressional District. She pointed to nine projects she says will directly benefit those residents.

They include:

$550,000 for Community Oriented Policing Services in Selma

$474,355 for Small Business Accelerator Program in Jefferson County

$3,000,000 for North Birmingham Elementary School Redevelopment Project

$700,000 for Lowndes County for Septic Tank Installations

$480,000 for City of Marion for Source Water Rehabilitation Project

$300,000 for West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center in Demopolis for a community health worker initiative and purchase of equipment

$1,500,000 for Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, Inc., Birmingham, AL for workforce development activities, including opportunities to obtain a GED, postsecondary credentials, and stipends

$575,000 for Hill Hospital in York for facilities and equipment

$800,000 for Stillman College in Tuscaloosa for facilities and equipment

“These investments will uplift underserved areas and foster economic development across our district,” Sewell said, “and I know they will make a real difference in the lives of so many. I am proud to have fought for this funding which will make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient.”

The funding package includes twelve bills. Sewell also voted to pass H.R. 2471, government funding legislation for fiscal year 2022, which notably includes $10 million for construction and expansion of the Selma Interpretive Center and $4.2 million for renovations to the Selma U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse.

The Senate will vote on the legislation next week, at which point it will be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

