Suspects sought in Autauga County burglaries

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a series of recent burglaries in Autauga County.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the burglaries have happened at homes along the Alabama River. It’s believed that two men are responsible for the crimes.

Officials say the suspects have allegedly been using a boat during the incidences. At first glance, photos released of the suspects appear to show just one person, but authorities say there are at least two, with one being an older male with a thicker mustache.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the P3-tips app.

