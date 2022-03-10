Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Teenager accidentally shot, killed in Chilton County

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton...
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton County on Wednesday.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a teenager was accidentally shot and killed in Chilton County on Wednesday.

Sheriff Shearon said this happened in Clanton between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m., and that the shooter was the victim’s half brother. Medics got to the scene and tried to save the victim, but he was not able to be revived. Shearon said no charges will be filed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn

Latest News

Farmer Lynn Harrison inspects his peach trees.
Freezing temps could hurt Chilton County peach production
Brutally cold air arrives Saturday
Scattered rain through Friday, Arctic blast arrives Saturday
Scattered showers expected through the end of the week. Major cold blast expected this weekend.
Scattered showers expected through the end of the week. Major cold blast expected this weekend.
A 3-year-old was shot in killed in Montgomery Feb. 11 in the area of North Decatur Street and...
MPD reports 42% decrease in violent crime from January to February
An Alabama Senate committee votes to approve two pieces of lottery legislation despite finding...
2 gambling bills move ahead to Alabama Senate