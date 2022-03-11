Advertise
2 gunshot victims linked to I-85 crash in Montgomery

An investigation is underway after Montgomery police responded to a crash on Interstate 85 Thursday night with reports of a shooting in the area. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after Montgomery police responded to a crash on Interstate 85 Thursday night with reports of a shooting in the area.

Police and fire medics were called to the northbound side of I-85 near Forest Avenue around 9 p.m. where they found an empty vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash.

While en route to the scene, an additional call came in regarding two walk-in gunshot victims at an area hospital.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, both victims were transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. A man was in life-threatening condition and a woman had non-life-threatening wounds.

No other information was immediately available as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

