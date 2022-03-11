$2,500 reward offered for man accused of trying to run over officer

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kytn William Wentzell.

Wentzell, 24, is accused of trying to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3.

Investigators say officers approached him in the 2000 block of Coosa County Road 86 for questioning about an undisclosed investigation. Police say he jumped into a gold-colored Chevrolet S-10, struck an officer, then drove off.

The officer received minor injuries to the shoulder.

Goodwater Police Chief Corey Shaw said when Wentzell tried to run over the officer, another officer fired a shot at his tire to try to force him to stop.

Anyone who knows Wentzell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Goodwater Police Department at 256-839-6321, or call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Police say Wentzell is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6 feet tall and around 175 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.