Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

$2,500 reward offered for man accused of trying to run over officer

Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.(Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kytn William Wentzell.

Wentzell, 24, is accused of trying to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3.

Investigators say officers approached him in the 2000 block of Coosa County Road 86 for questioning about an undisclosed investigation. Police say he jumped into a gold-colored Chevrolet S-10, struck an officer, then drove off.

The officer received minor injuries to the shoulder.

Goodwater Police Chief Corey Shaw said when Wentzell tried to run over the officer, another officer fired a shot at his tire to try to force him to stop.

Anyone who knows Wentzell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Goodwater Police Department at 256-839-6321, or call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Police say Wentzell is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6 feet tall and around 175 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Residents in Barbour County are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
NWS confirms tornado caused Wednesday morning south Alabama damage
State Rep. David Wheeler
State Representative David Wheeler of Vestavia Hills, dies at 72

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Morning showers today, especially in Southeast Alabama. Then it's sunshine.
First Alert: Friday night storms, Winter strikes back Saturday
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill
Rep. Terri Sewell voted to secure more than $8.3 million for Community Project Funding for the...
Sewell votes to secure millions of dollars for local projects in government budget bill