Alabama’s Gulf Coast offers fun beyond the beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSFA) - When you plan a trip to Alabama’s Gulf Coast, you likely think about the white sandy beaches and beautiful water, but there’s a lot to do beyond the beach.

“It’s a fairly intimate environment; you get close to animals,” Joel Hamilton, The Gulf Coast Zoo’s Executive Director, said.

When you plan a trip to Alabama’s Gulf Coast, you likely think about the white Sandy beaches and beautiful water, but there’s a lot to do beyond the beach. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

If you’re not afraid of heights, you can soar high above with the Soaring Eagles Zip Line.

“Takes you up to 110 feet, and then you come down at about 30 miles an hour,” adds Hamilton.

You can also take in nature at Gulf State Park, with 28 miles of trails and boardwalks.

“There’s bike trails, rent bicycles, or borrow bicycles, go for nice hikes. There are segway tours,” Kelly Reetz with Gulf State Park said.

You can fish the park’s lakes and the Gulf of Mexico from the pier. If you’d like to kayak or want to try your hand at paddleboarding, Alabama’s Gulf Coast has that, too. You can get even closer than ever to marine life with a dolphin tour or by renting your own boat.

When you plan a trip to Alabama’s Gulf Coast, you likely think about the white Sandy beaches and beautiful water, but there’s a lot to do beyond the beach. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“There’s something here for everyone to do. Or you can sit on the beach and relax,” says Beth Gendler with Gulf Shores-Orange Beach Tourism.

You can find more attractions at https://www.gulfshores.com.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.