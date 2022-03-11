Alabama’s Gulf Coast ready for spring breakers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSFA) - Many students are taking a break from the books this month; it’s spring break time. One of the more popular destinations is Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Alabama Tourism officials are predicting a record spring break.

“People can’t wait to get back to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach,” State Tourism Director Lee Sentell said.

One of the more popular destinations is Alabama’s Gulf Coast. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are preparing for the big crowds. If you are planning a trip to Alabama’s Gulf Coast this spring or summer, Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores advises you to pack patience.

“There’s a lot of people in town, on the roadways, there’s lots of construction because of some of the roadway congestion that we’re trying to relieve,” Brown said.

Once again, the City of Gulf Shores has a ban on booze on the beaches this spring break.

“The quality of life here is just so safe and secure, and we don’t take that for granted. We work very hard and spend an awful lot of money and resources to make sure that when we welcome guests, we can comfortably know that they’re going to be safe here,” Brown added.

One of the more popular destinations is Alabama’s Gulf Coast. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Orange Beach, while welcoming guests, is warning visitors it is not a party destination.

“We really won’t tolerate underage drinking. The house parties, loud music, all those things are guaranteed our police are gonna come, and we’re gonna have a strong heavy hand,” Ken Grimes with Orange Beach said.

Both cities are making sure Alabama’s beaches remain a family-friendly destination. They want you to have fun and stay safe.

“We work hard at that keeping it clean and safe, and people know that. So, whether you’re coming as a family or a group or just choosing vacations, I think people realize the difference,” Grimes added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.