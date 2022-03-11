Body found Friday morning in Tuskegee
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.
Tuskegee police said units responded to the area of East North High Street around 6:40 a.m. in reference to a deceased person.
Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working jointly on the case.
Few other details have been released.
