Body found Friday morning in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.

Tuskegee police said units responded to the area of East North High Street around 6:40 a.m. in reference to a deceased person.

Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working jointly on the case.

Few other details have been released.

