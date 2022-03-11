Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Body found Friday morning in Tuskegee

A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.
A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.

Tuskegee police said units responded to the area of East North High Street around 6:40 a.m. in reference to a deceased person.

Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working jointly on the case.

Few other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate