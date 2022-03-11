Brush Poppers Cowboy Church hosting rodeo

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When you think about great places for a rodeo, a church may be the last place that comes to mind. But in Wetumpka, you can do it all in the same place for the first time.

The high school rodeo is in town March 11-13 at the Brush Poppers Cowboy Church in Wetumpka.

“We have between 130 and 140 contestants,” said Michael Maddox with the Alabama High School Rodeo Association. “Our kids probably spend more time preparing for every rodeo than we do on our job.”

These are some hard-working athletes.

“It’s fun, the adrenaline and everything,” said high school senior Brodie Maddox. “Nothing compares to it.”

They go to cities all over the state, competing for points and prizes.

“Belt buckles are always something you keep,” said Brodie. “You can put them on the wall and just look at them and remember.”

They see all kinds of venues as they travel the Southeast, but nothing like this.

“This has been in the making for the last 11 years,” said Pastor Bill Coleman with the Brush Poppers Cowboy Church. “The brush poppers were the guys who went up into the foothills and rounded up all the strays, the last cattle and pushed them down to the bottom. That’s what our church is founded on, rounding up the strays.”

While this may be their first rodeo, their message has been around for years.

“This weekend, we’re hoping this rodeo will bring a lot of people who are out of church, or unchurched. Our prayer is we hope to reach people through that arena.”

Some of the top high school athletes and their horses will give their all in this arena. They can bring home more than just points. Organizers are hoping when they leave the dirt.

“The atmosphere is a cowboy culture. That’s who we are. We have the same vision or purpose, and that’s through the cowboy culture to help people reach for Christ.”

It’ll be a weekend of dirt flyin’, faith, and fun in Wetumpka. The action starts both Saturday and Sunday at 9 am. You can check out the Brush Poppers Facebook page for more information.

