Capital City welcomes runners for The Montgomery Half Marathon & 5k

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Half Marathon & 5K is Saturday. More than 1,200 people will be winding through some of the capital city’s best-known and prettiest communities.

The start line is near the water tower at the Alley downtown. The course will take runners through the Capital Heights neighborhood, Oak Park, Alabama State University, Cloverdale, Huntingdon, and back downtown.

The finish line is inside Riverwalk Stadium, on the field, with a party and awards and food and beverages for the runners.

You don’t have to run or walk to be a part of race day. Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make the race run smoothly. Learn more about running and/or volunteering at themontgomeryhalf.com.

