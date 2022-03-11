Advertise
Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

