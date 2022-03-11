Advertise
Family Sunshine Center to host Ranch Roundup

Ranch Roundup 2022 will take place on March 31, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Family Sunshine Center is getting ready for the 2022 Ranch Roundup.

The center will be holding the Ranch Roundup on March 31 at Kick Back Ranch.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online. According to event organizers, included in the ticket is a dinner catered by Mark “Smoke” Johnson of Top Shelf Catering, live music by River Dan and a chance to win cash prizes in the $10,000 drawdown.

The schedule follows:

  • 6 - 6:30 p.m.: Doors open, cocktails and music
  • 6:30 p.m.: Dinner is served
  • 7 - 9 p.m.: Dessert, program, Drawdown, and dancing

Event tickets are $125 and include a drawdown entry. If you can’t attend but want support the Family Sunshine Center, you can buy a Drawdown only ticket for $50 each.

