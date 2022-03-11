Food for Thought 3/10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Reis and Irvy’s (329 E. Vandiver Blvd.): 100

Jozettie’s Cupcakes (2229 E. South Blvd.): 100

Fennel & Figs (1039 Woodley Rd.): 99

Dunkin Donuts (8025 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Domino’s Pizza (3131 Bell Rd.): 99

McDonald’s (3450 Day St.): 98

Low scores

Circle K Store (3620 Wetumpka Highway): 83

Priority items: Food out of date; roach droppings at front counter

Taco Bell (5380 Atlanta Highway): 86

Priority items: Mold in soda nozzles; grease spill at grease recycle bin

