House advances bill to ban donations for election functions

The Alabama House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would bar officials from accepting private donations, grants and services to help fund election-related expenses.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would bar officials from accepting private donations, grants and services to help fund election-related expenses.

That would include expenses for voter registration, education and outreach. Representatives voted 72-28 for the bill Thursday with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

While Republicans argued it is needed to protect election integrity, opponents argued it would hinder election administration in poor counties. The critics also said it would have a chilling effect on efforts to help people register and vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

