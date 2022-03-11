Hyundai highlights Montgomery artist to its 2.7M Facebook followers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery artist is getting recognition for his work from a major automobile company after it posted about him Thursday to its 2.7 million followers.

Hyundai Motor Corp., which produces vehicles at the Hyundai Motors Manufacturing Alabama plant in Montgomery, highlighted efforts by Kevin King, founder of the nonprofit The King’s Canvas in west Montgomery.

The King’s Canvas gives local artists free studio space, opportunities, and access needed for their talents to thrive, Hyundai’s post explained.

Recognition isn’t the only thing King is getting. His nonprofit was recently nominated by Montgomery team members as one of three businesses awarded a $15,000 grant as part of the Progress Project by Hyundai, which celebrates Black history and Black-owned Montgomery-area businesses.

The money will help the artist build an outdoor venue and stage for artists, musicians, and speakers to use in order to showcase their talents.

Montgomery is a city rich with history–one that’s depicted in a mural painted on the side of The King’s Canvas art... Posted by Hyundai on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.