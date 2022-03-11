Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Junior League of Montgomery hosts Women’s Leadership Summit

The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its annual Women’s Leadership Summit, celebrating...
The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its annual Women’s Leadership Summit, celebrating women’s history month.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its annual Women’s Leadership Summit, celebrating women’s history month. It’s a day of women inspiring women, featuring a long list of women in the River Region who are at the top of their fields to share their wisdom, stories, and advice.

The 2022 Summit will kick off with an electrifying opening keynote from Dr. Michele Kong, Co-Founder, KultureCity. It will conclude with a dynamic keynote address from Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chief, and CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

As the first female to be elected as Tribal Chair, Kong has used her voice, knowledge, and experience to lead, motivate, and empower Tribal Members, personifying this year’s theme of Together We Are. This theme highlights the incredible strength and power that women have when working together and supporting each other.

The summit will also include a panel discussion on Intergenerational Leadership to discuss the different expectations, communication styles, and perspectives and ways to harness each and highlight the ways they can complement each other.

Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of breakout session topics, including:

  • Empowered Communication
  • Economic Development
  • Family Wellness
  • Mentorship
  • Investing in Your Retirement
  • Life Before, During, and After a Pandemic
  • Rebranding Yourself

The 2022 Women’s Leadership Summit is an in-person event that will also offer a virtual option, making it possible for you to attend from work or home. Purchase tickets at www.jlmontgomery.org/fundraisers/womens-leadership-summit/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Latest News

The Montgomery Half Marathon & 5K returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Capital City welcomes runners for The Montgomery Half Marathon & 5k
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
File photo of Hyundai's automobile manufacturing plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
Hyundai highlights Montgomery artist to its 2.7M Facebook followers
Rep. Terri Sewell voted to secure more than $8.3 million for Community Project Funding for the...
Sewell votes to secure millions of dollars for local projects in government budget bill