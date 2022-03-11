Junior League of Montgomery hosts Women’s Leadership Summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its annual Women’s Leadership Summit, celebrating women’s history month. It’s a day of women inspiring women, featuring a long list of women in the River Region who are at the top of their fields to share their wisdom, stories, and advice.

The 2022 Summit will kick off with an electrifying opening keynote from Dr. Michele Kong, Co-Founder, KultureCity. It will conclude with a dynamic keynote address from Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chief, and CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

As the first female to be elected as Tribal Chair, Kong has used her voice, knowledge, and experience to lead, motivate, and empower Tribal Members, personifying this year’s theme of Together We Are. This theme highlights the incredible strength and power that women have when working together and supporting each other.

The summit will also include a panel discussion on Intergenerational Leadership to discuss the different expectations, communication styles, and perspectives and ways to harness each and highlight the ways they can complement each other.

Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of breakout session topics, including:

Empowered Communication

Economic Development

Family Wellness

Mentorship

Investing in Your Retirement

Life Before, During, and After a Pandemic

Rebranding Yourself

The 2022 Women’s Leadership Summit is an in-person event that will also offer a virtual option, making it possible for you to attend from work or home. Purchase tickets at www.jlmontgomery.org/fundraisers/womens-leadership-summit/.

