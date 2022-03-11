Man accused of trying to run over officer taken into custody
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man accused of trying to run over a police officer is in custody, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Kytn Wentzell, 24, is accused of trying to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3. The officer received minor injuries to the shoulder.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Wentzell and another suspect, Rebecca Fuller, were taken into custody by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
“We appreciate the public’s help and tips that lead to their arrest,” the Facebook post said.
Additional details on Wentzell and Fuller’s charges have not been released.
