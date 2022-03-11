Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to run over officer taken into custody

Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.(Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man accused of trying to run over a police officer is in custody, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Kytn Wentzell, 24, is accused of trying to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3. The officer received minor injuries to the shoulder.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Wentzell and another suspect, Rebecca Fuller, were taken into custody by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE!!! Kytn Wentzell and Rebecca Fuller have been taken into custody by Talladega County Sheriff's Office. We...

Posted by Coosa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 11, 2022

“We appreciate the public’s help and tips that lead to their arrest,” the Facebook post said.

Additional details on Wentzell and Fuller’s charges have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Latest News

Sally's Adventures: Spring Break dishes
Sally's Adventures: Spring Break dishes
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.
Body found Friday morning in Tuskegee
Brush Poppers Cowboy Church is hosting a high school rodeo event. It's hoping for some great...
Brush Poppers Cowboy Church hosting rodeo