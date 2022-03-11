Man accused of trying to run over officer taken into custody

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man accused of trying to run over a police officer is in custody, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Kytn Wentzell, 24, is accused of trying to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3. The officer received minor injuries to the shoulder.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Wentzell and another suspect, Rebecca Fuller, were taken into custody by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE!!! Kytn Wentzell and Rebecca Fuller have been taken into custody by Talladega County Sheriff's Office. We... Posted by Coosa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 11, 2022

“We appreciate the public’s help and tips that lead to their arrest,” the Facebook post said.

Additional details on Wentzell and Fuller’s charges have not been released.

