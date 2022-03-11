Powerful Friday night system to bring multiple impacts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will see a little bit of everything over the next 48 hours. That includes rain, storms, a severe threat, highs near 70°, brutal cold, wind, and perhaps some snowflakes in spots.

A strong cold front will bring rain, storms, wind, and plummeting temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

First up is about a 40% chance of showers today. If it’s not raining it will be mostly cloudy with highs pushing the 70-degree mark. Nothing heavy or severe is expected today.

As a potent storm system and trailing cold front push through tonight, the coverage of rain and even thunderstorms will ramp up after dark. The window with the highest rain coverage will be 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

It turns windy tonight into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Within this activity, a few pockets of strong to damaging wind gusts are possible, and we can’t rule out a brief tornado. The risk is highest south of I-85 and east of I-65. That’s where the ingredients for severe weather will be most prominent. Heavy rain is also very possible as this system swings through. Flooding is unlikely due to the quick nature of the rain; we expect it to end well before sunrise Saturday.

As the rain ends, a significant blast of cold air will invade Alabama. Temps bottom out in the 30s by Saturday morning with northerly winds really cranking. Gusts of 25-35 mph are likely Friday night and much of Saturday. Snow will fly over the northern half of the state where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Some accumulation is even expected north of I-20.

It will feel like it's down in the 20s and upper 10s by Saturday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

We can’t rule out a few flurries as far south as Demopolis, Marion, Clanton, Rockford and Alex City, but most of our area will miss the snow this go-around.

Highs on Saturday only rebound into the mid-40s even with afternoon sunshine. The wind will keep things feeling like it’s down in the 30s all day long.

It gets even colder Saturday night with the mercury dropping into the middle 20s. We are forecasting a tie of the record low for Sunday -- 24° is the record for March 13th in Montgomery. That kind of cold is unusual in mid-March, and we suggest protecting plants, pets and pipes. Saturday night will be a hard, killing freeze for the entirety of Central Alabama.

We will be way below normal this weekend with Saturday night possibly tying a record low. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temps rising into the middle and upper 50s by Sunday and then into the 60s heading into next week. We do get another morning around or just a touch below freezing on Monday, but that’s it for frost and freeze concerns.

Sunday and Monday will be dry with sunshine and a few clouds, but another system will bring rain and perhaps some thunderstorms to the region Monday night through Wednesday morning. That entire period won’t be wet, but it will likely rain for a portion of that timeframe. Tuesday into Tuesday night looks like the window with the highest coverage of rain as of now.

Rain is possible today, likely tonight and possible again into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

There is a chance that some stronger storms could be associated with this activity, so be sure to stay tuned as we learn more.

Yet another system with rain chances will arrive late next week. It’s far too early to speculate on specifics, but rain becomes possible Thursday night and Friday with temperatures staying a bit warmer.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.