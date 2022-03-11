Prattville baker sending proceeds to native country of Ukraine

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Many organizations in the River Region are stepping up to support Ukraine. This as many continue to flee their home amidst the Russian invasion. This all hits close to home for Ukrainian native and owner Wild Yeast Kitchen in Prattville.

Yuliya Childers, owner of Wild Yeast Kitchen, has had a passion for baking bread for over 10 years.

“I was taught while in school in San Francisco that the most important ingredient in bread is time,” said Yuliya Childers.

When Childers makes Palyanitsa, a rustic loaf from Ukraine it takes her back in time.

“I made it for the first time a couple weeks ago and I started crying. They smell and taste like home to me,” said Childers.

Childers grew up in Odesa, Ukraine.

“It’s gorgeous and it’s got a lot of historically meaningful and valuable buildings,” said Childers.

Childers says heartbreak is the only way to describe how she feels as war rages in her home country following the Russian invasion. Childers says she still has family and friends in Odesa and has been in touch with them.

“It’s devastating that I can’t be there and help them physically. That’s why I think I started baking the bread because I wanted to do something physical hands on to help them. I know that it’s not the same as being there and, you know, bandaging somebody’s wound, or, you know, taking somebody to safety, and those are the real heroes that are doing this, but this is what I can do,” said Childers

While she is thousands of miles away what is happening in her kitchen will be part of bringing relief to Ukrainian Refugees.

All profits from Palyanitsa and a portion of proceeds from all other breads will be donated to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

“I think you may not be Ukrainian. But we are all Ukrainians right now. Because it’s basic humanity that is under attack right now.”

Wild Yeast Kitchen does deliveries in Prattville and Millbrook, or pick it up at Montgomery Curb Market on Saturdays or in Cloverdale on Mondays.

