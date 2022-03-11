Prattville man arrested on child porn charges

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a man with multiple child pornography charges.

Devin Mack Farmer, 36, of Prattville, has been charged with 15 counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

According to court documents, Farmer placed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of two residences.

Court documents state the alleged crimes happened between February and August 2021.

Police identified four victims on the footage.

Police, with help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, took Farmer into custody.

Farmer is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bail totaling $225,000.

