Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Prattville man arrested on child porn charges

Devin Mack Farmer, 36, of Prattville, has been charged with 15 counts of production of obscene...
Devin Mack Farmer, 36, of Prattville, has been charged with 15 counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a man with multiple child pornography charges.

Devin Mack Farmer, 36, of Prattville, has been charged with 15 counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

According to court documents, Farmer placed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of two residences.

Court documents state the alleged crimes happened between February and August 2021.

Police identified four victims on the footage.

Police, with help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, took Farmer into custody.

Farmer is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bail totaling $225,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Latest News

Sally's Adventures: Beach safety during spring break
Sally's Adventures: Beach safety during spring break
Opelika police searching for three burglary suspects
Opelika police searching for three burglary suspects
Sally's Adventures: Spring Break dishes
Sally's Adventures: Spring Break dishes
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Man accused of trying to run over officer taken into custody