Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Selma to Montgomery march sheds light on voting rights push

The Selma to Montgomery march shed light on the push for voting rights. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final leg of the Selma to Montgomery March wrapped up Friday morning on the steps of the Capitol. Leaders from around the country spoke at a rally focused on energizing foot soldiers and marchers to continue their fight for better access to the ballot box.

“We’ve been here since Sunday, and we’ve been here every year for Jubilee because we believe in voting rights,” said Janai Nelson with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

And that’s why marchers finished their walk up Dexter Avenue to the steps of the Capitol where they say 57 years later, on the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” they must continue to march on for the right to vote.

“The South did not lose the war. They may have lost the battle, but they did not lose the war,” said Faya Rose, organizer of the march. “That’s why we’re still fighting for the right to vote.”

Leaders echoed this statement. Many of them said that this movement is what will bring change.

“We have an opportunity to shape this country to be what it has never been: a place that allows us to thrive, a place that allows us to share power, a place that honors the dignity of those who built this democracy,” said Nelson.

The importance of building a stronger democracy is that it will be inherited by future generations.

“I pass the baton to you, and I’m asking for you to fight not for my rights, not for your rights, but your children’s,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Jackson.

Leaders encouraged attendees to continue the march back to their homes and to create a clearer path to the ballot box.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Latest News

Brush Poppers Cowboy Church is hosting a high school rodeo event. It's hoping for some great...
Brush Poppers Cowboy Church hosting rodeo
ATO brothers hike toward Enterprise.
Troy fraternity begins 128-mile hike for veterans
Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Shelby votes to secure billions in Alabama defense funding
Selma to Montgomery march sheds light on voting rights push
Selma to Montgomery march sheds light on voting rights push