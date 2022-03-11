Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney

The Auburn Tigers lost to the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on...
The Auburn Tigers lost to the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday, March 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The loss could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson finished with 17 points to help Texas A&M follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing. The surging Aggies enhanced their chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.

Jabari Smith led Auburn with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
Prattville police responded to Jones Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after reports that...
Multiple shots fired into Prattville home, car early Thursday morning
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Latest News

The Troy Trojans men's basketball team is heading back to the postseason for the first time...
Troy hoops rolls into postseason play for first time in 5 years
Auburn will play Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s basketball tournament in...
Auburn to face Texas A&M in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals
UAB defeats Florida Atlantic in Conference USA tournament
UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament
3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by...
Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding