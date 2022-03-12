Community forum held in Montgomery on heir property, neighborhood blight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some houses in the Capital City are falling apart.

“You ride on the west side, the north of Montgomery, and all you see a lot of times – boarded up, abandoned homes,” said District 4 Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey.

Oftentimes, these houses are heir properties, meaning they are inherited and passed down within a family. Which can present some issues.

“If one individuals living in an heir property, they’ve been paying taxes as I said for 10-15 years, they may think that they are entitled to some of the funding from the city or the county that has to do with home repairs, weatherization,” Sankey said.

They might not have a title to the property.

To help clear any misconceptions, a community forum was held at Maggie Street Baptist Church to discuss heir property and neighborhood blight.

The community could walk in, meet with a lawyer for free and leave with resources.

“We’re trying to make sure that they understand how to get proper title to a property,” he said.

This can help prevent neighborhood blight, or when deserted houses begin negatively affecting the surrounding community, perhaps through lowering property values.

The commissioner tells WSFA 12 News he wants to see less homes boarded up and abandoned, both for the sake of the owners and their neighbors.

“These conditions have an impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of the people who live there,” he explained.

That is why folks struggling with property issues are advised to meet with legal counsel, therefore you can expect another forum like this one in the near future.

“This is just the stimulus for more programs of this nature where you can really just not talk but actually give people something that’s going to help change their behavior,” Sankey said

