Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a man in the death of his daughter.

Orlando WIlliams, 64, was booked into Houston County Jail late Friday for the death of 38-year-old Tomekia Tiffany Williams.

In February, two men found skeletal remains in the Johntown area of Ozark. Evidence at the scene, including the remains, were sent to the state forensics lab for testing.

A DNA profile was formed that identified the remains as Williams.

Police believe the crime was committed in Dothan. From there, the body was disposed of in Ozark. Williams could face additional charges in both police jurisdictions.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A crash on I-85 Thursday night involved two people who had been shot, according to the...
2 gunshot victims linked to I-85 crash in Montgomery
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking brutal cold Saturday through Sunday morning
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
550 jobs coming to long-vacant Wetumpka plant
A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Friday morning in Tuskegee.
Body found Friday morning in Tuskegee

Latest News

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking brutal cold Saturday through Sunday morning
Tracking brutal cold Saturday through Sunday morning. See the latest updates to the forecast.
Tracking brutal cold Saturday through Sunday morning. See the latest updates to the forecast.
ATO brothers hike toward Enterprise.
Troy fraternity begins 128-mile hike for veterans