First Alert: Sub-freezing temperatures expected overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very breezy day across central and south Alabama. Even with the sunshine, afternoon highs have struggled to warm into the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

We are gearing up for a frigid night ahead. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 20s area wide, which will be near record lows for many locations. Skies will be clear tonight, but winds will remain breezy.

Due to the hard, killing freeze expected for all of Central and South Alabama tonight, we suggest protecting plants, pets and pipes.

Fortunately it will be a short-lived arctic blast with temperatures rising into the middle and upper 50s by Sunday, then into the 60s heading into the start of next week. We do get another round of at or near freezing temperatures on Monday morning, but that’s it for the frost and freeze concerns.

Sunday and Monday are looking dry across the region with just a few clouds expected. Then we turn our attention to Tuesday as we track our next system that will bring rain and a few thunderstorms back to the region.

We are tracking a developing low pressure system that will increase the rain and storm chances across the region Tuesday into Tuesday night, with rain lingering into Wednesday morning.

While that entire period won’t be wet, the highest percentage of rain chances is looking like Tuesday into Tuesday night.

This storm system will clear out by Wednesday afternoon and we will remain dry for the day on Thursday. Afternoon highs will also rebound back into the 70s for late week with overnight lows in the 50s.

Another weather system will make its way towards Central and South Alabama late Thursday into the day on Friday. While we are several days out from this event, we just wanted to give you a First Alert to what we are tracking this upcoming week.

Long range forecast models are hinting at a drying out pattern for next weekend, as high pressure is forecasted to move back into the region.

