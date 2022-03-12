Icy roads possible in Alabama this spring break weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Folks traveling for spring break can always expect busier roads, but this year there will likely be an additional hazard drivers should watch for.

“When you hit ice, you know, you could have that same effect, you know, you might fish tail a little bit and could possibly lose control of your vehicle,” said senior trooper Kendra McKinney with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

As ironic as it may seem, drivers should be cautious of ice potentially forming along the road this spring break.

Freezing and near freezing temperatures are expected this weekend.

“Drive slow, be careful, pay attention and, you know, try not to get too dazed out while you’re traveling,” McKinney added.

Highway 231 and Alabama 87 in Troy are both popular routes to get to the beach. Even if ice does not develop, Troy Police will be out on patrol.

“We always kind of maintain a presence on 231 with our businesses and checking on the lights and stuff like that and just kind of keep an eye on the traffic flow,” Lt. Bryan Weed explained.

Law enforcement advises Alabamians to plan ahead, understand the route, follow the traffic laws, have an emergency kit handy and be prepared to slow down if the roads are iced over.

“Stay abreast of the changing weather and just be slow and patient,” Weed said.

