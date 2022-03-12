Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting Friday night.

Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.

Police responded to the 100 block of Jones Street around 11 p.m. regarding shots fired. At the scene, police found a male victim who appeared to have several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. Police say he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police identified Willis as the suspect in the incident. He was located and detained at another residence in Prattville.

Police said the motive appeared to be related to narcotics. The firearm was also recovered.

Willis was taken into custody and was placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail. His bail has been set at $250,000.

