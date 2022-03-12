Advertise
Montgomery County man convicted of raping woman at gunpoint

Geraldo Jackson has been convicted on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.
Geraldo Jackson has been convicted on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been convicted on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Geraldo Jarzavian Jackson, 33, was convicted for an attack on a woman that happened in May 2017. He is set to be sentenced on April 7.

Prosecutors say Jackson and his co-defendant lured the victim into a car under false pretenses. Bailey said they repeatedly sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while driving away from her home.

The victim testified that Jackson and another co-defendant took turns attacking her at the direction of another co-defendant who was driving the car. She was driven to a remote area, then bound, beaten, shot at and left for dead.

Jackson claimed the sex was consensual.

Jackson faces 20 to 99 years to life in prison. Bailey said his sentence will be enhanced because he used a firearm during the crime.

“I am proud that my team of prosecutors could bring justice to this victim of a violent sexual assault. There is no tolerance in our city for these violent and senseless crimes. Sexual assaults are some of the most violent and traumatizing crimes that happen in our city. My office will always be dedicated to prosecuting these crimes on behalf of these innocent and violated victims. We will be seeking consecutive Life sentences on this case so that this violent predator will never be free on the streets of Montgomery,” Bailey said in a statement.

Jackson’s co-defendants are awaiting trial. Their names were not immediately available.

