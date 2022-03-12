MPD: Man shoots two innocent bystanders while out on bond for a 2016 murder charge, other charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent manhunt is underway. Mobile Police are looking Trenteon King.

King is accused of shooting two innocent bystanders Thursday night after an argument with a different guy at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore.

MPD said King and the other man accidentally bumped into each other at the gas station on Highway 90. After that, the two started arguing and Police said King pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The person he was aiming for dodged the bullets, but two innocent bystanders were shot.

Fortunately, police said their injuries were not serious.

According to jail records, King has been in and out of jail half a dozen times while waiting on a murder trial.

In 2016, when King was 17-years-old, Mobile Police said he and another teen fired 30 rounds at a home in Theodore. D’Anthony Means was shot in the neck and died.

While out on bond for that murder charge, King went back to Mobile County Metro Jail for having a pistol without a permit. Then he went back again on a robbery charge. All of this according to jail records.

In 2020, King was arrested again. He was accused of standing up through a car’s sunroof and opening fire at the Bay Oaks Apartments in broad daylight. MPD said a bullet grazed one person.

If you see King, turn him in.

