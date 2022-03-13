Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament

Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.(Source: Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, Auburn, UAB and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seed Alabama Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Rutgers and Notre Dame on Friday in San Diego, California. They are looking to build off of their Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021.

The 12-seed UAB Blazers will face the Houston Cougars on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win since defeating Iowa State in 2015.

The 15-seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face the second-seed Auburn Tigers on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers last tournament appearance came in 2018, when they made it to the Final Four. The Gamecocks are looking for their first ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting
Geraldo Jackson has been convicted on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.
Montgomery County man convicted of raping woman at gunpoint
Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

The Auburn Tigers lost to the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on...
Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney
The Troy Trojans men's basketball team is heading back to the postseason for the first time...
Troy hoops rolls into postseason play for first time in 5 years
Auburn will play Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s basketball tournament in...
Auburn to face Texas A&M in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals
UAB defeats Florida Atlantic in Conference USA tournament
UAB defeats FAU, advances to semifinals of C-USA tournament