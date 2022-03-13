I-65 NB in Lowndes County closed following crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound is closed following a crash on Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the multi-vehicle wreck happened around 3:44 p.m. near the 154 mile marker. That’s past exit 151 to Letohatchee.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route, if possible.

