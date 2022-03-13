Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

I-65 NB in Lowndes County closed following crash

Interstate 65 northbound is closed following a crash on Sunday, according to Alabama Law...
Interstate 65 northbound is closed following a crash on Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound is closed following a crash on Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the multi-vehicle wreck happened around 3:44 p.m. near the 154 mile marker. That’s past exit 151 to Letohatchee.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route, if possible.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Antonio Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville shooting
Geraldo Jackson has been convicted on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.
Montgomery County man convicted of raping woman at gunpoint
Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

2 years since 1st case of COVID-19 in Alabama reported
2 years since 1st case of COVID-19 in Alabama reported
First Alert 12
Tracking another cold night, then a warming trend during the week ahead
One more cold night. Then we are tracking a warm up & increased rain and storm chances.
One more cold night. Then we are tracking a warm up & increased rain and storm chances.
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police