Man charged with capital murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police Lt. Raymond Carson said police and fire medics responded to the scene in the...
Montgomery police Lt. Raymond Carson said police and fire medics responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday evening.

Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Carlos Jones, of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, police said they found Jones with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Jones was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

After further investigation, police took Barrera into custody. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No further information was released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

