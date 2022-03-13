Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening.

Montgomery police Lt. Raymond Carson said police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, they found a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information was released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

