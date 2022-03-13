Advertise
Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police Lt. Raymond Carson said police and fire medics responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening.

Montgomery police Lt. Raymond Carson said police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, they found a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information was released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

