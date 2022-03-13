Unseasonably cold weather sticks around to wrap up the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a freezing start to Sunday but thanks to sunshine we will heat up this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 50s later today, then into the 60s heading into the start of next week.

We do get another round of at or near freezing temperatures overnight into Monday morning, but that’s it for the frost and freeze concerns.

Sunday and Monday are looking dry across the region with just a few clouds expected. Then we turn our attention to Tuesday as we track our next system that will bring rain and a few thunderstorms back to the area.

A developing low pressure system that will increase the rain and storm chances across the region Tuesday into Tuesday night, with rain lingering into Wednesday morning.

This storm system will clear out by Wednesday afternoon and we will remain dry for the daytime hours on Thursday. Afternoon highs will also rebound back into the 70s for late week with overnight lows in the 50s.

Another weather system will make its way towards Central and South Alabama late Thursday night into the day on Friday. While we are several days out from this event, we just wanted to give you a First Alert to what we are tracking this upcoming week.

Long range forecast models are hinting at showers lingering into Saturday but drying out by Sunday, this is something we will monitor through the week ahead.

