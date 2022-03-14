1 dead, 3 injured in weekend Autaugaville gun battle

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and three others are injured following a weekend drive-by shooting that turned into a gun battle in the town of Autaugaville, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of North Pickett Street around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of shots having been fired. Sheriff Joe Sedinger described a chaotic scene in which four victims were suffering from gunshot wounds with bullet casings strewn in the road and yard.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation shows shots were initially fired from an SUV as it passed by the residence on Pickett Street, prompting return fire from those in the home’s yard.

One victim, Jakyle Motley, 22, a passenger in the SUV, was transported via medical helicopter to an area hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday, the sheriff said. Sedinger confirmed the bullet-riddled SUV has since been recovered as evidence in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the other three victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening and that they have since been treated and released from area hospitals.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear. However, the sheriff’s office said investigators are combing through evidence and taking witness statements, and that “charges are forthcoming pending further investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or Secret Witness Line at 334-361-2599.

