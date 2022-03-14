10 years later, MacMillan Academy teacher nominated again for Class Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Vickie White has taught for 42 years. For decades, she’s been teaching first graders at MacMillan International Academy. She’s inspired generations of students, so much so that nearly 10 years ago, in 2012, she received the WSFA Class Act Award for the first time.

In January, White was nominated again. She remembers the first time she was nominated vividly and even has her original certificate in a frame in her classroom.

“I was so honored then, and I’m extremely honored now,” White said.

Many things have changed in the world and her classroom in over 40 years. But one thing remains the same, her love for students.

“What keeps you coming back into this classroom every day for 42 years?” WSFA News Anchor Jasmine Williams asked.

“These sweet precious innocent babies. They are the love and joy of my life,” White said.

Williams said she knows that they love her in return. White said her students have always been by her side during the good and the bad.

“I lost my father. He was 102 last March, and I was teaching then, of course. I wouldn’t have made it without my children,” White said, “their smiles, their spirit. Every day with them is a wonderful day. Every day is just a blessing and a joy.”

White’s dedication is what made her a Class Act 10 years ago and a true Class Act today.

