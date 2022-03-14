Advertise
Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%

Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January.

The state Department of Labor announced the statistics on Monday. It says the jobless rate represented 69,141 people without jobs compared to 90,390 in January 2021. That’s when many businesses were trying to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state rate was better than the comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 4% in January.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%, and rural Wilcox County was worst at 11.2%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

